Renowned artist Asha Zaroo passes away

Srinagar, Jan 9: Renowned theatre, radio and TV artist Asha Zaroo passed away.

Her cremation will be held tomorrow at 1 pm at Bantalab in Jammu. Patron Adbi Markaz Kamraz Dr Rafeeq Masoodi who is also the former secretary cultural academy has condoled her demise and prayed for her eternal peace.

“Her seamless contribution in the field of performing arts will be remembered forever. May her soul rest in peace. She was a household name in Jammu and Kashmir and had lived her roles,” Masoodi said.

Terming her as the best artist of her times, Dr Masoodi recalled her acting as magic in tele-serials and radio dramas.

Ravinder Pandita, head and founder of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, also condoled the demise of the renowned artist saying that she had been actively associated with Theatre activity in J&K for more than five decades.

“She was conferred with Vitasta Sukanya Samman during the 1st All India Kashmiri Pandit Women Conference held in December 2010 at Jammu,” he said.