Residents of Nowgam area of Kupwara face hardships in absence of bridge

Kupwara, April 23: The residents of Shat Mohalla in Nowgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to construct a concrete bridge over Mawer Nallah with the result they are subjected to severe hardships.

The residents said that they have constructed a makeshift wooden bridge to meet the challenges. “Every year we are supposed to pool funds for repair of this makeshift bridge as it gets damaged due to flash floods in the Mawer Nallah,” Ajaz Ahmad a local said.

The residents said that their children face most of the brunt as they have to cross this bridge every day because the school they are enrolled in happens to be located on the other side of Nallah.

“We remain apprehensive about the wellbeing of our children every day because this wooden bridge does not have side protection. Few years back a child of our village drowned to death after he fell into Mawer Nallah,” the residents added.

“Our village consists of over hundred households and we have been left with severe hardships. The successive dispensations have failed to mitigate our problems,” said a local.

The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials numerous times but to no avail. They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships being faced by them may end.