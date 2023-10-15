Sahitya Akademi award winning writer Gh Nabi Khayal passes away

His death has been widely condoled by people from various sections of the society.

Condoling the demise, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said: “Saddened over the death of prolific writer and Sahitya Academy Award recipient Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab.”

He said Khayal revolutionized the literary field with his writings which reflected the different facets of the society and also touched some otherwise untouched realities of the times. “The demise of Khayal Sahab has created a void in the literary field and it'll take much time for us to find someone like him. May his soul rest in peace and solace,” said Bukhari, in a post on X.