SC to take decision on early listing of pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for one of the parties, that the pleas needed an urgent hearing, reported The Hindu. “All right. I will take a call on it,” the CJI said, as per the report.

The matter was earlier mentioned before CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent listing in December 2022. "We will examine and give a date", CJI had said then.