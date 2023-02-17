SC to take decision on early listing of pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will take a decision on early listing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for one of the parties, that the pleas needed an urgent hearing, reported The Hindu. “All right. I will take a call on it,” the CJI said, as per the report.
The matter was earlier mentioned before CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent listing in December 2022. "We will examine and give a date", CJI had said then.
Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split J-K into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.