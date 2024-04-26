Self-styled godman axes woman to death in Handwara, arrested

Kupwara, Apr 26: A self-styled godman axed a woman to death in a tragic incident in Chogal village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the woman who happened to be a follower of Ghulam Rasoold alias ‘Lasae Bab’ had arrived early morning at the self-styled godman’s residence in Chogal Handwara.

“Initial enquiry suggests that the woman was attacked by him in his room with an axe. The woman received severe head injuries and was immediately evacuated to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara but she succumbed to her injuries,” the officer told Greater Kashmir.

“We have arrested the accused and the weapon of offence has also been seized,” he added.

Prima facie investigation suggests that the accused is a mentally unsound man, said the official, adding: “We will ascertain his mental condition first.”

According to the locals, the accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias ‘Las Bab’ became a faith healer decades ago and people from different parts of Kashmir would visit him all through these years.

The deceased has been identified as Atiqa Begum (60), wife of Late Abdul Rahman Lone from Magam Handwara. She is survived by her two children.

Visuals circulating on social media showed the self-styled godman chasing the people with an axe.