Sopore encounter: Fresh exchange of fire reported

Sopore, April 26: A fresh exchange of fire took place on Friday morning between terrorists and security personnel in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

A top police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that fresh firing resumed on Friday morning after a night-long hull in Nowpora area of Sopore. He said two soldiers were injured in the firing last night.

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon after police and army launched a search operation jn Nowpora following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

They said that the operation was suspended late night due to darkness. However, additional security forces were rushed to the spot to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

He said that all the routes towards the area has been sealed while traffic and public movement has also been restricted as a precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a top police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that two terrorists are believed to be trapped in Nowpora area. (KS)