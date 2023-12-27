Suspected IED destroyed at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Srinagar, Dec 27: A suspected IED was destroyed by the security forces at Lawaypora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Wednesday morning, leading to a brief disruption of traffic on the busy road.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that the security forces found a suspicious object fitted with a cylinder on the highway following which a Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot.

For the safety of the common public, the suspicious object was destroyed with a controlled explosion, the officer said.

He said the nature of the suspicious object is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, traffic has been resumed on the National Highway, which was earlier suspended as a precautionary measure.