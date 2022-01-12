Teenage girl killed after hit by load carrier in Kupwara

Srinagar,12 Jan: A 15-year-old girl was killed after hit by a load carrier in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.
According to news agency GNS, the load carrier hit the pedestrian girl, Khushboo Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, in Gugloosa area of the district, resulting in critical injuries to her.
She was evacuated to PHC Trehgam from where she was referred to Sub District Hospital Kupwara where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
The driver of the vehicle was later arrested and the vehicle seized, officials told GNS.
A police official said that a case FIR No.02/2021/ 279, 34A stands registered in Trehgam police station regarding the incident.