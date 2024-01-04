Seven arrested as terror module busted in Budgam: police

Srinagar, Jan 04: Police on Thursday busted a terror module by arresting seven terrorist associates in Beerwah village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A police spokesperson said that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in the dissemination of anti-national propaganda by affixing provocative posters in and around Beerwah area.

They have been identified as Romain Rasool Sheikh, Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh, all resident of Bonet Beerwah, Jahangir Bashir Mir, Tariq Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Utligam Beerwah and Shakir Lateef Pathan resident of Gandhipora Beerwah.

The module according to police spokesperson, was led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh who during investigation were found manipulated by Pakistani LeT handler. It further emerged that the duo, acting as local motivators, instructed the other five individuals to carry out the assigned tasks.

Incriminating materials have also been recovered from their possession while as further investigations taken up, spokesperson added.