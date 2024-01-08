Three goods’ stores gutted in fire incident in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 08: Three goods’ stores were gutted in a blaze in the Pinche Mandi area of Batmaloo in Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

They said that a fire broke out in one of the stores used to stock clothes, goods and other items today morning.

Soon after the incident personnel of Fire & Emergency Department along with the locals swung into the action and doused the flames before they could spread further.

In the incident, three stores got damaged, while the cause of the fire is being ascertained.