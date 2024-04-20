Time to come forward, safeguard rights of our youth: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Apr 20: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said time has come to give a collective response to the machination of New Delhi, and vowed that every right snatched by BJP government will be recovered with “full interest”.

Mehbooba, who was addressing a public rally in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, said the PDP tried its best to walk together for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but others (without naming anyone) didn’t behave in a mature way. “Today we have lost everything. Now it is time to come forward and save youth from clutches of tyranny, safeguard opportunities of employment, land, electricity and other resources the J&K have. God forbid they (New Delhi) want to make us worst category of slaves if we do not realize the situation and resist with maturity,” Mehbooba said.

She appealed to people to wake up and take on the demand of the hour otherwise there will be no evidence of our existence in future. “My voice is worthless till you will not support me. The struggle has become inevitable for us. You people must vote for PDP to take this people’s voice to the Parliament,” she said.

“In past you were thinking POTA, Task Force, Ikhwan won’t be over, but Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed did it. Today you are concerned about rights snatched by New Delhi on Augsut 05, 2019, but I want to assure you that every snatched right will be recovered with full-interest,” Mehbooba Mufti added.