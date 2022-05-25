TV artist killed, nephew injured in Chadoora shooting

Srinagar, May 25: A woman was killed and her nephew injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that Ambreen Bhat, daughter of Khazar Bhat, a resident of Kongoipora-Hushroo, and her 10-year-old nephew were fired upon by militants today evening outside their home.
Both of them were immediately shifted to a hospital, the officer said where the condition of Ambreen is stated to be critical.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh said Ambreen was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Her nephew, Farhan Zubair (10) has a bullet injury in arm and is stated to be stable.
The official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Ambreen was a TV artist and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.
In a statement, a police spokesman said that three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. “The whole area has been cordoned off and search operation is in progress,” he said.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he added.