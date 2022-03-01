Two brothers killed as tractor turns turtle in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 1: Two brothers were killed when a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle in Shalabugh area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a tractor turned turtle at Sama Mohalla Shallabugh, resulting in injuries to two brothers identified as Sahil Ahmad Dar and Rameez Dar—sons of Ghulam Mohidin Dar of Shallabugh.
The duo was rushed to PHC Pirpora for treatment from where they were shifted to District Hospital Ganderbal where doctors declared them as brought dead, an official said.
He said a case in this regard has been registered and investigation taken up.