Two Jammu residents die while cleaning well in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: Two persons from Jammu division died while cleaning a well in Lasjan area of Srinagar district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the two persons identified as Zakir from Poonch and Talib from Gool Ramban were cleaning the well at Lasjan,Srinagar and fell unconscious.
They said that with the help of some locals both were shifted to SMHS Srinagar where doctors declared them brought dead.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.