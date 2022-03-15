Two killed, as many injured in Baramulla landslide

Srinagar, Mar 15: Two persons were killed and as many others injured when they came under a landslide during soil extraction near Waigila area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Ali Mohammad Malik son of Farooq Ahmad Malik and Ghulam Mohammad Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir, news agency quoted an official as saying.
The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stable, am official said.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that further investigations are underway.