Two people injured in leopard attack in Kupwara

Srinagar, April 14: Atleast two people including a woman were injured in a leopard attack in Kralpora area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Officials said that a leopard attacked two persons when they were working in their agriculture land at Aloosa Kralpora, leaving them injured.

They were immediately shifted by locals to SDH Kralpora for treatment.

They have been identified as Mohd Abdullah Wani(75) son of Khazir Mohd Wani and Hafeeza Begum wife of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh both the resident of Aloosa.(GNS)