Two terrorist associates held with arms, ammunition in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Apr 26: Kulgam Police along with 1RR and 18 BN CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates in Kulgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
Police spokesperson in a statement issued here to news agency JKNS reads, “During checking at a checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two terrorist associates identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat; and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh were arrested”.
After search, arms ammunition including 02 pistols, 25 pistol rounds, 02 pistol magazines were recovered from their possession, it reads.
Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR NO. 29/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.