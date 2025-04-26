Two terrorist associates held with arms, ammunition in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Apr 26: Kulgam Police along with 1RR and 18 BN CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates in Kulgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Police spokesperson in a statement issued here to news agency JKNS reads, “During checking at a checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two terrorist associates identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat; and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh were arrested”.

After search, arms ammunition including 02 pistols, 25 pistol rounds, ⁠02 pistol magazines were recovered from their possession, it reads.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR NO. 29/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.