Unabated cold grips Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 10: Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir are witnessing unabated cold and shallow weather even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted dry weather for the next four days.

“All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures amid dry weather conditions in J&K,” the MeT said on Sunday.

The major reason for plunging temperatures during the night was clear skies and dry weather during the day.

“The weather will remain dry and expect generally cloudy weather with light rain or snow at isolated higher reaches during that time,” the MeT officials here said.

“Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar,” the MeT officials said.

They said south Kashmir’s Shopian was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature dropped to -5.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski resort of Baramulla recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius against minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal at the resort.

They said that the health resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the resort.

The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius for the place.

They said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature was 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

They said Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius against 8.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was below normal by 2.9 degrees Celsius while Banihal recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.5 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 0.2 degrees Celsius, and Ramban 3 degrees Celsius.