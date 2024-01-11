Vehicle with fake registration plate seized in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 11: Traffic Police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized a vehicle with a fake registration plate in Shopian district and identified another in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said today.

In a swift operation, the Traffic Police in rural Kashmir, led by SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir RP Singh, seized a Maruti Alto K10 bearing a fake registration number, JK02CF 2710. Acting on reliable information, the seizure took place on the evening of January 9, 2024, under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, said an official.

The traffic police, working under the supervision of SSP RP Singh and DySP Traffic Pulwama Shopian Dr. Mudasser Tramboo, identified discrepancies in the engine and chassis numbers, as well as the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on the front and rear of the vehicle. Further investigation revealed differences between the class of vehicle mentioned in the original and duplicate Registration Certificates (RC).

The information, as per officials, was promptly shared with the district police, leading to the initiation of a criminal case against the accused, Mohd Iqbal Bhat, resident of Pashpora Keegam Shopian, under FIR No. 10/2024, Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC, dated January 10, 2024, at PS Shopian.

Additionally, another vehicle with a fake registration plate was identified in Budgam, and legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicle/Criminal Act have been set in motion.

SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir RP Singh emphasized the role of E-challans in detecting vehicles with fake registration numbers. He urged legal vehicle owners to promptly report any suspicious online challan messages to rural traffic headquarters for swift identification and legal action against vehicles with fake registration plates.