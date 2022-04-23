Watch: Man fakes fishing on potholed Budgam road; netizens take jibe at admin

Srinagar: A video of a man faking fishing in a big pothole on a dilapidated road in central Kashmir's Budgam district has gone viral on social media with netizens taking dig at the administration for neglecting the roads.
In the video, large potholes can be seen behind the man holding a stick with a cloth tied to its end as he fakes fishing in the pothole.
"We are thankful to the DC Budgam that he gave us an opportunity to catch fish in the middle of the road,” the netizen sarcastically captioned the video.
The Takipora-Nasrullahpora road is barely two kilometres from the DC Office Budgam, but has been consistently neglected by the administration. “Really shameful for the administration, this village is only 2kms away from the DC office,” a netizen commented on the post.
Another netizen Baba Ahsan wrote, “The condition of this road is very bad to be honest, I travel through it daily.”
Recently, reports of dilapidated roads hampering movement and transportation have been coming from across Kashmir.
On 21 April 2022, Greater Kashmir reported that In last five years the J&K Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) has spent Rs 25,353,525,000 on roads and bridges and including blacktopping of surfaces and other repairs. However, the expenditure hardly seems to reflect on ground with several roads across Kashmir dilapidated these days.