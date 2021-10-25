Will replace guns with pens, says Amit Shah in Srinagar

“There was a chief minister who would leave people suffering and spend six months in London every year. Now we have young sarpanchs, panchs and other representatives, who can become MPs, MLAs and also the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that “J & K will have a CM who will stay with people in districts.”

He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Medical Colleges, AIMS, IITS and other institutions were given to J&K. “We have 30,000 Panchayat representatives in J&K. There is hardly any house where there isn’t a cooking gas connection. Tap water is available to everyone. Electricity is available to every poor family and health cover of Rs 5 lakh is available for one and all across Kashmir,” he said, and asked Dr Farooq and PDP chief Mehbooba why they couldn’t do it in 70 years.

He said that militancy is on a decline in J&K and efforts to replace guns with pens have borne the fruit. “These parties would demand to talk to Pakistan and Hurriyat. This way, they choked Kashmir’s economy only to enjoy power. Today, we have succeeded in replacing guns with pens even in militancy hotbed of Pulwama besides other districts of Kashmir,” Shah said.