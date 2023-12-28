Woman electrocuted to death in South Kashmir

GK Web Desk

December 28, 2023 4:01 pm No Comments

Srinagar, Dec 28: A woman was electrocuted to death in Puchal area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a lady namely Tahira Akhter wife of  Mohd Shfi Dar resident of Puchal accidently got an electric shock and as such got burnt (injury) on her head.

They said that the said lady was rushed to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment, where doctors on duty declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started investigation.

