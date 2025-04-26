Youth dies of electrocution in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 26: A youth lost his life due to electrocution while repairing a water motor in Veshav Nallah at Hassanpora Tawela area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Officials told news agency JKNS that, he came in contact with a live electric wire while repairing the motor, resulting in his on-spot death.

The deceased has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Ganie, son of Lassa Ganie, a resident of Hassanpora Tawela, official said.

Soon after the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.