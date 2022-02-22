Youth sets himself on fire to protest demolition of shopping complex in Kangan

All help and support in the hospitalisation has been rendered, said the spokesman, adding that they have assured family members of best medical treatment. “One police team is already there in hospital and facilitating his treatment,” the statement read.

“Moreover, police requests the media fraternity and general public not to circulate the video of unfortunate incident which is too graphic for the common people.”

He said the demolition drive was being undertaken by Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh when the incident took place.

“Amir Hamid Shah son of Nazir Ahmad Shah suddenly appeared from behind the illegal structure and self immolated on its roof in protest against demolition of illegal structure raised on the banks of the water body,” said the spokesman.