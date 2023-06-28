Zadoora incident: Mehbooba acknowledges Army's ‘swift action’, calls for accountability to restore trust in J&K

Srinagar, June 24: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed gratitude towards the Army authorities for their “swift action” in the Zadoora incident.
While acknowledging the efforts made by the armed forces, Mufti emphasized the importance of genuine accountability in restoring trust between civilians and the military.
She also highlighted the unique aspect of Kashmir, where events like the Amarnath Yatra, a significant Hindu pilgrimage, coincide with the festive occasion of Eid, encapsulating the spirit of Kashmiriyat.
Ms Mufti’s remark came after Army reportedly shifted a Major-rank officer after allegations that Muslims were forced to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at a mosque by a patrolling party in Zadoora village of Pulwama district.
Army has not made any public comments so far on the issue.