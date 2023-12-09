Zojila accident | Injured Kerala tourist succumbs; toll 6

Srinagar, Dec 9: A tourist who was seriously injured in an accident near Zojila Pass on December 5, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here Saturday, taking the death toll in the accident to six.

An official said that a tourist who was injured in the Zojila road accident on December 5, succumbed at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.

Five persons including four tourists from Kerala and a local driver died in the accident near Zojila Pass on December 5 when a vehicle on its way from Sonamarg to Kargil rolled into a deep gorge near Zojila.

Two other tourists were injured and were discharged from the hospital a few days ago.