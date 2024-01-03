LG responds to concerns, instructs Excise Dept to halt opening of new liquor shops in Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 03: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd) on Tuesday directed the Excise Department to not allow any new liquor shops in the Union Territory.

A report published in Tribune said the decision was taken after several social and religious organizations apprised authorities of their concerns.

Pertinently, a delegation of Ladakh Buddhist Association led by its member Tsering Norboo met the Lieutenant Governor at the secretariat and urged upon him not to allow any new liquor shops and bars in the UT.

Besides many other delegations have also met LG Mishra in this regard.

Acting upon the concerns of the delegations, the LG Mishra asked the Commissioner Secretary, Excise, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan to not allow any new liquor shops in Ladakh.

As per the Excise policy of Ladakh, the licenses for operating liquor vends classified as Type A, are granted to residents of the UT only. In the Excise policy for year 2023-24, the UT administration also encouraged transition from high to low alcoholic content beverages by allowing micro-breweries, the report added.