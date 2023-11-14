1.5 quintals of sub-standard sweets destroyed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 13: The Department of Food Safety destroyed 1.5 quintals of substandard sweets in Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to a statement, a team of food safety, under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner ICLS, Assistant Commissioner FS Srinagar, and Assistant Commissioner ICLC, carried out a raid at a sweets manufacturing unit in Qamarwari and found it in unhygienic conditions.

The spokesperson said that the unit was sealed by the team, and samples of Rasgola and Gulab Jamun were lifted for analytical purposes. The rest of the consignment of these products was seized.

Upon receiving the test report from the Food Analyst in Kashmir, the sample was declared standard.

Accordingly, a complaint was submitted before the Adjudicating Officer who issued orders to destroy the said products, Spokesperson said.

About 1.5 quintals of Rasgola and Gulab Jamun were destroyed, and a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the manufacturer as well as the supplier.