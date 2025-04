Srinagar, April 15: At least ten people were injured after a minibus met with an accident in the Ghambir Mughlan area of Manjakote in Rajouri on Tuesday.

Officials said the minibus, bearing registration number JK02Q2158, lost control and overturned at Ghambir Mughlan.

Police, along with locals, reached the accident site and began rescue operations.

Ten people sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer said that all passengers sustained minor injuries. (GNS)