2 of marriage party killed, 13 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Reasi

Jammu, Dec 25: Two people were killed and at least 13 others injured when a vehicle carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

They said that the Ecco vehicle (JK20C-2474) was on way from Balmatkote to Baddar road when it met with the accident in Mohre area. Immediately after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched by locals and police, they said. While two people died, at least 13 others were injured and shifted to District Hospital Reasi wherefrom four critically wounded were shifted to GMC Rajouri for specialized treatment, they said.

SDM Mohre Sayed Mazhar Ali Shah confirmed it to GNS.

Officials said that these people were returning from a marriage ceremony. A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.