2019 Pulwama terror attack: Lieutenant Governor pays tributes to brave hearts

Srinagar, Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday paid humble tributes to those CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on this day in 2019 in Lethpora Pulwama.

LG Sinha said that nation will forever remain indebted to their courage, sacrifice and selfless service to the motherland.

“Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland,” Office of LG J&K said on X.