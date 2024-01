23 terrorists operating from Pak, PoK declared proclaimed offenders by UAPA Court Doda

Kishtwar, Jan 01: A special court in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has declared 23 Kishtwar-based terrorists operating from Pakistan/PoK as proclaimed offenders.

Pertinently, 13 terrorists were already declared proclaimed offenders by the UAPA Special Court, Doda, taking the total number to 36.

SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, as per news agency Kashmir Scroll, highlighted that this significant move is attributed to the diligent efforts of the Kishtwar Police, which initiated the process by developing crucial intelligence and lodged FIR No. 90/2022 U/Sec. 120-B,121-A/IPC 13/18/39/UAPA of PS Chatroo.

The investigation, spearheaded by CIO Kishtwar Dy. SP Vishal Sharma, meticulously presented all formalities before the Hon’ble UAPA special court Doda, he said.

SSP Kishtwar further emphasized that, subsequent to the declaration as Proclaimed offenders, the process of attachment of property shall be carried out U/Sec. 83/Cr. PC if all the absconding terrorists subsequent to the declaration as (Proclaimed offenders) don’t surrender before the law within the time frame given by the Hon’ble court.

The comprehensive list of proclaimed offenders includes these individuals:

MANZOOR AHMED @ TAHIR INQLABI S/O GHULAM ALI NAIK – R/O DWATHER SINGPORA MANZOOR AHMED S/O ABDUL RAHIM KOHLI – R/O ZALLA CHATROO GHULAM MOHD S/O FAQIRA GUJJAR – R/O TITWAN GURINAL NAZIR AHMED @ SHAHEEN S/O MOHD AKBAR SHEIKH – R/O BAGPORA SINGPORA SHABIR AHMED @ JUNIAD S/O GHULAM MOHD RASHI – R/O SEWA CHATROO MOHD IQBAL RESHI @ MUZAMIL/ANSARI S/O ABDUL RASHID – R/O DELLER CHATROO MOHD. AMIN BHAT S/O GHULAM QADIR BHAT – R/O NARYAN CHINGAM JAMAL DIN NAIK @ MUDASIR S/O GHULAM QADIR NAIK – R/O SEWA CHATROO SHABIR AHMED S/O GAFFAR BEIGH – R/O BEIGHPORA SINGPORA BASHIR AHMED RAINA @ SHOWQAT S/O GHULAM MOHI UD DIN RAINA – R/O RAINA MOHALLAH KUCHHAL GULZAR AHMED @ JAVED S/O ABDUL GAFFAR MALIK – R/O RATHER MOHALLAH KUCHHAL GHULAM HUSSAIN SHEIKH S/O GHULAM RASOOL SHEIKH – R/O SHEIKHPORA KUCHHAL MUGHAL MAIDAN IMTIYAZ AHMED S/O ABDUL RAZAK – R/O PEHALGAM SIGDI BASHIR AHMED CHOPAN S/O GHULAM QADIR CHOPAN – R/O PEHALGAM SIGDI MOHD SHAFI @ AMJAD S/O MOHD AFZAL WANI – R/O SHERRI MUGHAL MAIDAN GHULAM NABI WANI @ MAJID S/O MOHD AKBER WANI – R/O SHERRI SIGDI MUGHALMAIDAN ABDUL KARIM S/O GHULAM MOHI UD DIN RATHER – R/O KWATH MUGHAL MAIDAN GULABU S/O HASHAM GUJJER – R/O RAHALTHAL MUGHAL MAIDAN MUSHTWAQ AHMED S/O ABDUL AZIZ WANI – R/O SOUNDER DACHHAN MOHD IRFAN KAHANDEY S/O MOHD MUKHTIYAR KHANDEY – R/O SOUNDER MOHD RAFIQ KHANDEY S/O MOHD MUKHTIYAR – R/O KROSA SOUNDER FAROOQ AHMED GANIE S/O GHULAM AHMED GANIE – R/O TELLER MARWAH MOHD HANIEF SHEIKH S/O GHULAM HASSAN SHEIKH – R/O SATTERWAGAN MARWAH SHAH NAWAZ KANTH S/O AB. RASHID – R/O HULLAR KISHTWAR NAYEEM AHMED S/O GHULAM NABI GUNDNA – R/O NEAR JAMIA MASJID KISHTWAR MOHD IQBAL S/O MOHD AKBER BUTT – R/O KICHLOO MARKET KISHTWAR SHAHNAWAZ S/O GHULAM MOHD – R/O CHIROL PADYARNA JAVID HUSSAIN GIRI S/O LT. MOHD AMIN GIRI – R/O KUNDALI POCHHAL BASHIR AHMED MUGHAL S/O GHULAM QADIR MUGHAL – R/O JUGNA KESHWAN GAZI-UD-DIN S/O MOHD AYOUB – R/O JUGNA KESHWAN SATTAR DIN S/O MEHAR DIN GUJJAR – R/O JUGNA KESHWAN IMTIYAZ AHMED S/O AZIZ MOHD SHEIKH – R/O BANDERNA SHABIR AHMED S/O GHULAM MOHI-UD-DIN – R/O KITHER BONJWAH MOHD RAFIQ KEEN S/O BASHIR AHMED KEEN – R/O PATNAZI BONJWAH MUZAFFER AHMED S/O ABDUL SAMAD DEV – R/O SIMNA COLONY ZEWAR KISHTWAR AZAD HUSSAIN S/O ABDUL MAJEED – R/O AFFANI PADDER

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain-IPS has passed the direction for early identification of immoveable property of all the terrorists for further attachment U/Sec. 83/ Cr. PC.