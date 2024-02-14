250 specially abled children of J&K visits Delhi, Agra under ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme

Srinagar, Feb 14: 250 specially abled children of Jammu and Kashmir have visited Delhi and Agra under ‘Watan Ko Jano’ Programme organized by J&K Social Welfare Department in coordination with Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting Youth Exchange programme with the objective to give an exposure of the social and cultural diversity of our country to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, MHA is committed to such initiatives for development and progress of the youth and children of Jammu & Kashmir.

The 250 specially abled children, out of which 62 girls and 188 boys, in the age group of 6-18 years, visited Agra and Delhi. The children interacted with the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers in New Delhi today.

Under the initiative of Watan Ko Jano, children of terrorism affected families and/or weaker sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir identified by Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Council are taken for exposure trip.