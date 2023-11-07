3 houses gutted in overnight blaze in Srinagar’s Alochi Bagh

Srinagar, Nov 07: At least 3 residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar late last night, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that fire broke out due to short-circuit in one of the houses.

He said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames, however, by then the houses had suffered extensive damage.

The official said that there was no loss of life reported in the incident—(KNO)