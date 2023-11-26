3 LeT/TRF Militant Associates Held Along With Arms And Ammunition In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, November 26: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three militant associates of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that on 25th November during joint Naka checking and patrolling with 13 SIKHLI,185 BN BSF and Baramulla Police at Kalgai near Jhula foot Bridge intercepted two suspected persons coming from Kamalkote towards NHW carrying bags who were identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday son of Azeem Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote and Mohammad Naseem Khanday son of Abdul Majeed Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote.

According to police spokesman, during search,3 Chinese Grenades, Cash 2.5 lacs were recovered from them. To this effect case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Uri.

During sustained questioning both the accused disclosed that these illegally acquired grenades and cash have been provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti son of Karam Din Bhatti resident of Madiyan kamalkote so that they could execute any terrorist act. Accordingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti was picked up for questioning,he during questioning disclosed that he has supplied these illegally accquired grenades and cash to these persons for commission of terrorist acts and has also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house, he said.

Consequently, upon his disclosure 1 Chinese hand grenade & cash 2.17 lacs was recovered. He was also arrested in the instant case. Further investigation is going on, reads the statement.(GNS)