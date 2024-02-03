35 to 40 thousand late night inspections done in past two months: KPDCL

Srinagar, Feb 03: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Saturday said that it has carried out 30 to 40 thousand late night inspections in past two months to stop power pilferage in Kashmir valley.

Talking exclusively to Greater Kashmir, Managing Director KPDCL Mussarat Zia informed that the department is vigorously taking efforts to stop power pilferage and make consumers aware about judicious use of electricity. He said in last two months the teams of KPDCL conducted late night raids in length and breadth of Kashmir valley to stop injudicious use of electricity.

“The teams of KPDCL carried out 35 to 40 thousand late night inspections in past two months in Kashmir valley. The aim was to stop illegal hooking and power pilferage by consumers,” MD KPDCL said.

He said from December 2023 the KDPCL increased 15 percent hike in non-metered areas while as no hike was imposed in metered areas.

“By and large the tendency of hooking is a year-round activity but in winters it witnesses an increase as consumers resort illegal hooking, use of boilers, steamers etc. We have seen heater coils being planted inside water tanks and even we caught many red handed during late night inspections,” he said and added, “Under given circumstances the KPDCL took an effort to carry out late night inspections to stop power theft in valley”.

He said the aim of such inspections was to ensure our genuine consumers do not suffer.

“We use social media regularly to aware consumers about judicious use of electricity,” he said and appealed people to treat KPDCL as a service provider.

“We are monitoring demand and supply on regular basis. Soon we will hold another review meeting whose objective is to provide benefits to genuine consumers and stop power pilferage. As of now we are providing supplies from 33 feeders and we hope in coming times the figure will be extended to at least 100,” MD KPDCL maintained.