4-yr-old girl killed, 3 injured in Sangam accident

Srinagar, Feb 05: A four-year-old girl died while three others were injured in a road accident at Donipora, Sangam area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), an accident took place at Donipora old NHW between vehicle (Thar) bearing registration number JK05-8889 and a truck bearing registration JK22-9011 resulting in injuries to five persons travelling in Thar.

The injured persons were brought to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara.

The officials said during treatment, a four-year-old girl identified as Ateefa, daughter of Mohd Aqib of Rajouri Kadal succumbed to her injuries while the others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The injured have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Bhat (26), son of Mohd Shaban of Rajouri Kadal Srinagar, Amir (30), son of Mohd Ashraf of Baba Kadal Srinagar, Asmat Jan (32), wife of Aqib Ahmad of Rajouri Kadal and Afan (7), daughter of Mohd Aqib of Rajouri Kadal.

Meanwhile, police have started investigation in the matter.