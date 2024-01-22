6 injured after being attacked by wild boar in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 22: At least six people were injured after being attacked by a wild boar in the main town of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

An official at DH Kulgam told KNO that the wild boar appeared in the market and injured six people.

“The hospital has so far received six injured people who were attacked by a wild boar. They are being treated and vaccines have been administered to them,” he said.

The wildlife department and Kulgam police rushed to the spot and after strenuous efforts, they captured the wild boar in a bathroom,” the official said.