85 per cent fall in investments ringing alarming bells in Punjab: Chugh

Chandigarh, Jan 20: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Saturday expressed serious concern at the steep decline in investments in Punjab after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government took over the rule of the state.

Chugh said reports appearing in the media suggested that there was more than 85 per cent decline in the investments coming to the state which was a cause of alarm for Punjab.

He said at a time when drug mafia, liquor mafi, sand mafia and others have been having a field play, how could investment come to Punjab. No wonder Punjab has been pushed to the brink by the AAP government, he said.

Referring to a study conducted by the Export Promotion Council and Confederation of Organic Food Producers Chugh said after the AAP government took over Punjab has seen a decline in investments from Rs 23,655 crores in 21-22 to Rs 3,492 in 2022-23 which clearly spoke of the anarchy and indecision that the AAP government has injected among the entrepreneurs.

Chugh said the Bhagwant Mann government has been creating a false facade in the form of “rangla Punjab” knowing very well that the new enterprise is running away from Punjab and there has been a steep rise in unemployment among the youth.

The AAP government in Punjab has been following deceptively popular policies to hoodwink the masses and the bubble would be bursting soon in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chugh added.