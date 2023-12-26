Abdullahs, Muftis should stop dancing to the tune of Pakistan: Chugh

Jammu, Dec 26: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh took strong exception to former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s statement in which criticising the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for not engaging in peace talks with Pakistan he said that India could meet the same fate as Gaza if a solution is not found through dialogue.

Chugh said Abdullah is playing in the hands of Pakistan ISI and is behaving more like a PRO of the Pakistan government.

Instead of mourning the killing of army personnel at the hands of Pakistan sponsored terrorists and condemning the nefarious designs of the ISI , Abdullah is dancing to the tunes of Pakistan., he said.

It is time Abdullahs and Muftis stop doing the bidding of Pakistan ISI and let J&K grow and progress with tourism and computers.

Chugh said prime minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of development and progress in J &K and there is no scope for Abdullahs and Muftis to disrupt it.