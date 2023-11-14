Absence of NC from power strengthens hands of conspirators working against J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 14: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that absence of National Conference from power of corridors strengthens the hands of those conspiring against the unique identity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



He said this while addressing a one day worker’s convention at Kunzar, Tangmarg in Gulmarg constituency. The convention was organized by In Charge constituency Gulmarg Farooq Shah.

Lamenting the suspension of the sentence to the “culprits” of the fake encounter in Amshipora, Shopian, Omar said, “Every time we are reminded that our blood is cheap and has no value. The army officer who killed three youths in a fake encounter has not only been released but his sentence has also been suspended. This is nothing but a travesty of justice.”

Criticizing the conspiratorial elements, he asked the people to make it a point to weed them out in the elections, whenever they are held.



He said that a lot has changed in J&K post 2019 by denuding the region’s autonomy, flag and democratic rights.

However, he said the forces inimical to the region’s unique identity have not stopped in hatching conspiracies against our people and their dignity.

“The former MLA Gulmarg has always been at the forefront of such conspiracies and whenever New Delhi entrusted him with the responsibility of hatching any conspiracies, he executed them well,” alleged Omar.

In 1984, he said, when there was a conspiracy in New Delhi to topple the National Conference government, the former MLA of Tangmarg was at the forefront of it.

“Had 1984 not happened, Jammu and Kashmir would not have been in this condition today. The incident of 1984 also became the basis for the deterioration of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he claimed.

“When the National Conference passed the Autonomy Resolution in the Assembly in 1999 with a two-third majority, New Delhi got nervous and hatched another conspiracy to weaken the National Conference. A new party was formed and the same MLA was again part of this assignment. In 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked and all the political leaders were in jails except this MLA, who was roaming free and working tirelessly on the new underhanded assignments of New Delhi.

“If at all people want their identity and dignity to be restored then such elements have to be weeded out. As long as such conspirators are there no redemption is in sight. These elements who follow the diktats from New Delhi don’t give a dam to people’s aspirations, they only care for their interests.



Terming the central government’s claims of peace and order, construction and development, employment and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir as mere lies and deceit, Omar Abdullah said that in 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, it was said that the youth would get Job orders.

“It has been more than 4 years today and we are forced to ask where is the peace and order? Where is the progress? Where is the prosperity, in which youths got orders for government jobs, here even those who are already doing jobs are being fired. Today, our employees are being asked to prove how they got the job, otherwise they will be fired,” he said.