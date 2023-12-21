ACB arrests assistant engineer in Budgam for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Dec 21: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Tanveer Ahmad, an Assistant Engineer at the BDO office in Surasyar Chadoora, Budgam district, after he was caught accepting a bribe.

The arrest was made following a complaint, and a significant amount of cash was seized from the engineer, reported news agency KDC.

An FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and an investigation is ongoing.

The accused was caught red-handed during a successful trap operation conducted by the ACB’s team, and further inquiries are being conducted at a local police station.