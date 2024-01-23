Action initiated against minor over derogatory social media posts: Police

Kishtwar, Jan 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated action against a minor for alleged inappropriate social-media posts in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In a proactive move against online misconduct, Kishtwar Police has taken decisive action against a minor individual accused of posting derogatory content on social media platforms. Acting promptly under the guidance of SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal an FIR No. 05/2024 has been registered at Chatroo, invoking pertinent sections of the law”, reads a statement issued to news agency Kashmir Scroll.

“SSP Kishtwar highlighted that the Cyber Cell of Kishtwar Police diligently monitors all social media activities, and strict actions will be taken against those found violating cyber laws.”

“SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal has consistently emphasized the importance of responsible online behavior and issued stern warnings to netizens”, reads the statement.

“The Police officer reaffirmed the commitment of law enforcement to uphold the digital code of conduct, stating that legal actions will be taken against those found violating the prescribed guidelines”, reads the statement. (KS)