Adani Foundation to support differently abled Kashmiri cricketer in his journey

Srinagar, Jan 13: Adani Foundation on Saturday announced that it will contact differently abled 34-year old Kashmiri cricketer Amir Hussain Lone and provide him every possible support in his journey.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group saluted the courage and dedication of Amir Hussain towards the game and the spirit of never giving up in adverse circumstances.

“This emotional story of Aamir is amazing! We salute your courage, dedication to the game and the spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances. @AdaniFoundation will contact you soon and provide you every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us,” Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Notably a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer Amir hails from Waghama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. He currently captains Jammu & Kashmir’s Para cricket team, and has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket.

Amir bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father’s mill when he was eight years old.