ADGP Armed reviews arrangements for 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2023-24

Srinagar, Feb11: Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K Vijay Kumar Sunday chaired a preparatory meeting to review the arrangements for 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2023-24 which is going to start from March 2 to 8 this year.

The championship is being hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the back lawns of SKICC at Dal Lake Srinagar.

During the meeting, the ADGP Vijay Kumar took the stock of all the arrangements and preparations made by the different committees in connection with smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Total 28 teams of different CAPFs & State Police including 22 Men & 6 Women teams comprising 30 players each from across the Country are expected to participate in this Championship. More than 800 athletes from across the Country will prove their mettle in the mega event in Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing. The teams will be distributed into groups by way of drawing lots during a meeting with the managers & other technical officials of the 2nd of March.

The meeting focused on ensuring seamless organization and safety protocols besides, aimed to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all involved.

While briefing about the mega event, the ADGP directed the managing staff that even small things relating to the conduct of the event should be flawless and carried out meticulously in all respects.

He further directed that proper arrangements must be put in place for the opening and closing of the Championship. He said that all arrangements should be put in place properly to make this event a grand success. Furthermore, the arrangements for sightseeing in different places were also discussed.

During the meeting, the ADGP discussed in threadbare the responsibilities that have been entrusted to various committees set up for the smooth conduct of the event. Elaborate arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation & accommodation for the participants were also discussed during the meeting. Moreover, the availability of critical care ambulances with necessary equipment & doctors was also discussed. Besides, officers were also directed by the chair to ensure police bandobast in and around the venue for the safety of participants. He further directed the officers to keep a strict vigil on anti-national elements to avoid any untoward incident during the Championship.

Earlier Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports) APHQ apprised about all the arrangements assigned to different officers for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

The Kashmir & Jammu based officers who attended the meeting include Bhimsen Tuti-IPS IGP HQ/Traffic, Vidhi Kumar Birdi-IPS, IGP Kashmir; Ms Sarah Rizvi IPS DIG Armed Jammu, Shahid Mehraj-IPS, DIG AP Kashmir; Abdul Qayoom-IPS, DIG IR Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakash Pande, DIG CKR; Azhar Bashir, Dr. Khalid Parveiz, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar; SSP APCR Kashmir; Suhail Mir-SSP; Tanveer Jeelani-SSP; Muzaffar Ah. Shah-SSP; Commandants & Dy. Commandants of Kashmir based battalions/ border battalions, Fayaz Yaseen, SP Telecom Kashmir; Farooq Ahmad Mir, Farhat Jeelani-SP; Sr. P.O PTS Manigam etc.