Altaf Bukhari calls on Home Minister, expresses anguish over Poonch civilian deaths

Srinagar, Jan 4: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and expressed profound anguish over the deaths of three civilians.

According to a party statement issued here, during the meeting, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged the Home Minister to ensure that those involved in the deaths of three civilians in Poonch are brought to justice and given severe punishment. He stated, “People in Jammu and Kashmir are deeply hurt due to this incident. They seek justice. The individuals responsible must face justice and receive severe punishment.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also emphasised to the Home Minister that, while dealing with militancy and terrorism, security agencies must ensure that no civilian deaths or human rights violations occur. Civilian killings cannot and should not be tolerated.

“On this, the Home Minister assured Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari that it would be ensured that no civilian deaths occur in the future, and those responsible for the recent deaths of three civilians will face the law of the land,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari brought the issue of the ongoing power crisis in J&K to the attention of the Home Minister and sought an additional supply of electricity to address pressing needs during the harsh winter days in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering due to the power shortage crisis in these harsh winter days. There is an urgent need for additional power supply to the UT so that pressing needs are fulfilled. I request you to use your influence to ensure an extra amount of power supply to Jammu and Kashmir.”