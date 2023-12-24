Altaf Bukhari condemns former police officer’s killing

Srinagar, Dec 24: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Sunday condemned the killing of former police officer in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In his message on X, Bukhari said “Condemn the cowardly killing of retired SSP Mr. Mohammad Shafi Mir in Gantmulla Baramulla. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the former police officer in this hour of utter grief and demise. May the departed soul of Mr. Mohammad Shafi Mir rest in peace and solace in the world hereafter”.

He said, “The cowardly act goes on to show the true colours of killers as the slain was shot upon while giving a call for prayer. Shame on those people who still feel the killers are carrying out Jihad”.

“Killers are killers irrespective of which faith they belong. And we as a society need to rise against such killings,” Bukhari added.