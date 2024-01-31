Altaf Bukhari saddened over Uri road accident

Srinagar, Jan 31: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Wednesday expressed grief over traffic road accident in north Kashmir’s Boniyar Uri in which seven passengers lost their lives.

He appealed administration to mobilize swift and robust rescue efforts and provide medical aid to the injured.

“Heartbroken over the tragic incident in Baramulla’s Boniyar. Prayers for the souls lost as a vehicle plunged into a gorge near Bujithala,” Bukhari in his message said.

“Our deepest condolences to the grieving families,” he added.

