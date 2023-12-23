Amid cloud cover, slight improvement in cold wave conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 23: Kashmir saw some respite in cold wave conditions as all the Valley except Gulmarg recorded above freezing temperature amid overnight cloud cover, officials said on Saturday.

An official of meteorological department said that minimum temperature in Srinagar was 1.2°C against minus 3.3°C on previous night and it was above 2.0°C normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 1.4°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.2°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.3°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 10.5°C against 8.5°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded 6.6°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 7.4°C, he said.

From December 24-26, weather is expected to be generally dry, the MeT official said.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27.

Generally dry weather is expected from December 28-31”.

“Overall there is no significant weather activity till December ending”. (GNS)