Amid dry weather, conditions, minimum temperature plummets in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 03: With no forecast of any wet spell in Kashmir till December 10, the night temperature has recorded a dip in the region on Sunday.

Officials in local Meteorological department told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Gulmarg and Pahalgam were coldest at minus 3.6 degree Celsius and minus 2.4 degree Celsius respectively.

However, the mercury settled above freezing point at several places including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where a minimum temperature of 1.4 degree Celsius was recorded.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 1.2 degree Celsius while in Kokernag a minimum temperature of 2.6 degree Celsius was recorded.

According to weatherman, the dry and cloudy weather conditions will continue till December 10—(KNO)